Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Hedge fund Millennium got another Goldman commodities trader

by Sarah Butcher
11 July 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund Millennium got another Goldman commodities trader

Millennium, the multi-strategy hedge fund that likes to hire from banks, particularly likes to hire commodities traders from Goldman Sachs. It took one in the form of Anthony Dewell, Goldman's 38-year-old oil trading superstar last October. Now it's come back for another bite. 

Katie Edin, a vice president in Goldman's natural gas derivatives trading in New York City has also gone to Millennium. Edin is eight years into her career, having joined Goldman Sachs after graduating in 2015. 

It's not clear whether Edin is joining Dewell's team at Millennium. The fund is famously divided into 'pods' run by portfolio managers and supported by analysts and central technology and support staff. Late last year, it created a new class of 'senior portfolio managers,' whom its mere portfolio managers report to. Millennium declined to a comment on Edin's arrival. 

As we reported in February, hedge funds have been making a big push to build their commmodities trading teams: BlueCrest and Citadel have been hiring alongside Millennium and Citadel's energy trading business was a key contributor to its profits last year. 

Millennium has developed a particular reputation for paying extravagantly well. In February, the New York Times said it hired ex-RBS head of rates trading, Stefan Ericsson, from Citadel on a guaranteed package of $50m over several years. Millennium disputed that number, though. 

The fund doesn't only hire commodities traders from Goldman. This year's other Goldman recruiters, include Gustavo Brito Rodriguez, a former strat in London, Rick Vaatstra, Goldman's former head of index trading, and Naveen Choppara, Goldman's former head of EMEA emerging markets and FX trading. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Related articles

The best hedge fund jobs of 2022? Energy trading at Citadel
Financial

The best hedge fund jobs of 2022? Energy trading at Citadel

27 Jan 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Pay at hedge fund Millennium is still enormous
Pay

Pay at hedge fund Millennium is still enormous

16 Sep 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
4
Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers
Financial

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck
Financial

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.