Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Newly promoted Morgan Stanley MD quits for hedge fund

by Zeno Toulon
10 July 2023
2 minute read
Newly promoted Morgan Stanley MD quits for hedge fund

Dubai might be best known for its popularity with Love Island enthusiasts and aspirants, but it's also becoming a haven for hedge funds. And those funds are attracting managing directors (MDs) from banks in London. 

Ankur Saboo, a 14-year-veteran oil, power, and gas options trader for Morgan Stanley in London, has succumbed to Dubai's charms.

Sakoo is moving Dubai to trade more of the same as a portfolio manager with Verition, the “really nice” hedge fund. He's doing so despite only being promoted to MD at Morgan Stanley in January. 

Verition announced that it was opening a Dubai office last week. That office being headed up by another Morgan Stanley alumnus – Saad Mahmood, who left the bank in November last year to join Verition. Mahmood was in Morgan Stanley’s institutional equities team.

Dubai is a fast-growing regional hub for hedge funds. Reuters reported last week that a number of hedge funds had set up shop in the city, attracted by “lower licensing fees and capital requirements,” including Millennium, ExodusPoint, and (not-a-hedge-fund) BlueCrest.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Global Macro Investment Professional, Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers
Financial

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck
Financial

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs
Financial

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.