Goldman Sachs MD behind Apple Card quit for eBay

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman Sachs is in talks to offload its big consumer effort, the Apple Card, to American Express. This would bring an unceremonious end to one of Goldman's consumer passion projects.

As Goldman's consumer aspirations dwindle, one of the biggest names behind the Apple Card, managing director and head of lending Abhinav Anand, has left banking altogether. He joins eCommerce stalwart eBay as its global head of payment products and risk.

In his most recent role at Goldman, Anand says he managed PnL for all lending products, overseeing areas such as product management, CX and partnership management.

Anand has spent much of his career working in teams providing commercial products. He joined Goldman as an MD in 2015 having previously been the chief model risk officer at payments and lending provider Discover Financial Services. His background however is in software engineering and machine learning, and was previously manager of data science at West Asset Management.

Working initially in strategy and analytics for Goldman's consumer business, Anand moved to the personal loans team in 2017 where he spent the bulk of his Goldman Sachs career. In 2020, he became the chief risk officer of the consumer business and Apple Card. He says he "co-managed the Apple relationship" and "launched new product features for Apple Card."

