Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bankers in Paris are unperturbed by the riots

by Sarah Butcher
5 July 2023
2 minute read
Bankers in Paris are unperturbed by the riots

Given the violent scenes in France, it might be supposed that financial services professionals in Paris are feeling a bit nervous. Not at all. As generally seems to be the case whenever riots kick off in the French capital, bankers in the city say they live in a different world. 

"I live in a bubble," says one senior banker at Bank of America in Paris. "I've never even seen a yellow jacket."

A managing director on the trading floor at BNP Paribas in Paris is equally sanguine. "Personally, I've seen nothing away from the TV and media," he says. "Some shops have been impacted near Chatelet but it's not a residential area." Another senior BNP insider confirms that he too has "seen nothing."

Senior bankers in Paris said something similar during the gilet jaunes protests of 2019, when they claimed that the impact of the protests was being exaggerated in London. Similarly, during the protests about plans to increase the retirement age in France earlier this year, Paris bankers told us their lives were unaffected. "My rubbish was collected every week," says the BofA banker. "- We have private rubbish collectors."

Paris bankers' apparent calm follows a near week of riots in France after police shot 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk at what appeared to be point-blank range in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Media reports have shown looting of high end shops both inside and outside the French capital.

The senior BNP Paribas trader said he was much more impacted by the strikes relating to the retirement age a few months ago, when travel in and out of the office was effected.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Sh
    Shark
    5 July 2023

    Delusional... This is the exact behavior that is driving those French protests. If the elite isn't even concerned by social challenges, then how can we find a middle-ground of compromise and discussions? The next presidential election in 2027 has high chances of seeing the communist or far-right parties winning both suggesting higher taxes. Not sure that the French chauvinist elite will still say "we are not affected".

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Investment Associate; Generalist pan-European fund, London
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Top Articles
 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

 Stripe pay: Not so shiny now we have OpenAI

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

How Citadel chooses which of its interns get full time offers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

Related articles

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers
Financial

Goldman Sachs bankers are waiting for these rescuers

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck
Financial

Blackstone only accepts 1 in 400 graduates. Good luck

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs
Financial

Citi wants to keep directors happy after big hiring of new MDs

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank elaborates on its banker hiring spree. 28 year-old finance millionaires contemplated nuclear bunker

21 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.