Amidst all the complaints about nepo babies in finance, it's worth bearing in mind that the daughter of one of Britain's top bankers seemingly wants to work in the finance industry, has unquestionably excellent academics, has just graduated and yet has not completed a top banking internship.

It's not clear whether this was because she didn't apply or she wasn't successful, but India Shakespeare's CV to date simply includes a bit of work experience in finance communications and some catering. She hasn't completed the spring or summer internships that are standard for students entering the finance industry.

This is even though Shakespeare does seemingly want to work in finance (albeit maybe only in a communications role.) She's just graduated with a first class degree in politics, philosophy and economics from the UK's Exeter University and is now off to study an MBA with a concentration in finance at Monmouth University in America.

Shakespeare's route into the finance industry may not seem typical, but it should still be of interest to students who want to work in the industry by virtue of whose daughter she is. - Her father is Derek Shakespeare, the chairman of EMEA M&A at Deutsche Bank.

The senior Shakespeare has over three decades' experience in the City of London, and has been an MD at Credit Suisse, Bank of America and Barclays - as well as Barclays' head of UK M&A.

Contrary to the widely held notion that internships are a necessary prelude to a finance job, the implication is that maybe they're not. - Maybe you can just simply go straight into an MBA after graduation and join as an associate? Alternatively, maybe India Shakespeare does want to work in finance but doesn't want to follow her father into investment banking, and therefore had no need of the standard application process. Either way, she's not the average 'nepo baby,' which counts for something amidst all the complaints on Instagram this summer.

