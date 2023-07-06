Bank of America's top data guy makes move to Barclays

Benoit Mondoloni, head of data and content for BofA Securities' data innovation group, is moving on from Bank of America. After five years at the US bank in London, he joins Barclays as its head of markets data product.

The bulk of Mondoloni's career, 11 and a half years, was spent at Goldman Sachs, where he was an executive director in London. He worked in quantitative sales, systematic strategies and bespoke products, among other things, while at Goldman.

His earlier career was spent in Paris; he spent over two years as a project leader at BNP Paribas, working in credit risk and its clearing and custody platform.

Bank of America, like many US banks, is making cuts. Last week, IBD Memes reported that a very small portion (in the low 10s) of the proposed 4,000 cuts were coming to London. Barclays have also made a few cuts in London this year, though they are focused more on junior staff. It has, however, encountered some issues retaining senior bankers across the pond.

