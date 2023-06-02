Discover your dream Career
Ex-UBS head of US electronic trading joins hedge fund

by Alex McMurray
2 June 2023
2 minute read
Ex-UBS head of US electronic trading joins hedge fund

James Rubinstein is one of the most tenured electronic trading managers from the sell side. Most of his career was spent at UBS, but he just joined hedge fund ExodusPoint as global head of execution services.

Rubinstein started his career at Nomura's electronic trading arm, Instinet in 1998. After a brief spell at  fintech trade execution infrastructure provider FlexTrade Systems, he joined UBS where he became Americas head of algorithmic trading and analytics.

In 2018, he moved to Deutsche Bank to be its Americas head of electronic equities and in 2021 he continued in electronic equities for BNP Paribas. Rubinstein moved to the buy side from agency broker Liquidnet, who he joined last year as its Americas head of execution and quantitative services.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

