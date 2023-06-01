Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Singapore fund managers are hiring to manage rich foreigners' money

by Zeno Toulon
1 June 2023
It’s never a bad time to be rich (aside from maybe in Russia, in 1918).

Unparalleled access to global travel has meant that roving bands of ultra-rich nomads have their pick of luxury destinations. And a lot of them are picking Singapore.

A number of the city’s investment firms are cashing in on the opportunity. As Bloomberg reported, seven funds have been greenlit by the state to offer a residency path, at the relatively steep cost of SG$25m, or around US$18.5m.

But who are these funds – and are they hiring?

B Capital Group

Founded in 2015 and with approximately $6bn under management, B Capital Group has four job openings, although none in Singapore. It’s looking for operations staff in California, as well as investment staff in San Francisco and New York.

Hillhouse Investments

Only recently based in Singapore – officially, at least – hedge fund Hillhouse was founded by billionaire Zhang Lei in 2005, in Hong Kong. It doesn’t appear to be adding to its tally of 450 investment and operating personnel any time soon – we haven’t spotted any job openings anywhere.

East Ventures

The “most active venture capital in Indonesia”, East Ventures is headquartered, of course, in Singapore, although it does have an office in Jakarta. We couldn’t find any job listings for the fund, in Singapore or elsewhere.

GGV Capital

Based in Menlo Park, California, GGV Capital has over $9bn in AUM and offices in the USA, China, and Singapore. It has one job on offer that we could find, in California, for a portfolio accountant. It does, however, have extensive listings for the companies in its investment portfolio.

Jungle Ventures

With a focus on small to medium size investments in Southeast Asia and India, Jungle has only one office – in Singapore. That seems to be changing, however, given that their only current job posting is in Jakarta, Indonesia, for an investments VP.

Vertex Ventures

A subsidiary of Singaporean wealth fund Temasek, Vertex is also a Southeast Asia and India based investor – and, from what we understand, also exclusively based in Singapore. It’s only advertising one role at the moment, as far as we can tell, in its legal team.

Insignia Ventures Partners

Founded in 2017, Insignia have a veritable host of job postings given their size. According to social media listings, there are 29 Insignia employees – and the fund has 14 postings on its site, ranging from HR interns to investment associates and product designers. All are in Singapore.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
