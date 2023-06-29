Return of JPMorgan & Goldman guy who seemed to have left finance

It's hard to begin a career in financial services. But it can be even harder to escape. You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

At least, that's what might be said of Darren Hill, JPMorgan's former head of soft and agricultural trading technology,

Nearly 10 years after leaving JPMorgan in London, Hill is back in finance. He’s joined LSEG, the London Stock Exchange Group, in technology product management for capital markets.

Hill spent eight years at JPMorgan and was with Goldman Sachs for six years before that. For much of the past decade, though, he's been doing something very different.

Hill's more recent activities involved the founding of Inzite, a “video call scheduling platform for business”, and Inzite advice, which seems to do more or less the same thing. Neither company has any permanent employees on social media, except for Hill.

Finance is maybe an easier option.

