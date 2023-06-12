Discover your dream Career
2
Financial

The 33 year old ex-Morgan Stanley VP saving the female orgasm

by Alex McMurray
12 June 2023
2 minute read
The 33 year old ex-Morgan Stanley VP saving the female orgasm
Flutter co-founders Ella Peters (left) and Joy Mpofu (right)

It's no secret that romantic relationships for women (and men) in finance are a struggle to say the least. One London based woman that spent seven and a half years at Morgan Stanley is taking the scientific approach to changing this, starting a research firm with a key focus on the clitoris. 

Joy Mpofu is a founder and CEO of Flutter, a company focused on "understanding the neuroscience, health and mental benefits of female pleasure." She begins this venture with Ella Peters, a former senior product manager at fintech Nate, who acts as Flutter's CPO. 

Mpofu started in a "quasi-business, quasi-legal role" for Morgan Stanley in 2015 as an associate in its capital markets team. After a year and a half she joined the regulatory relations team and in 2018 became a director of sustainability regulation. 

After three years in that role, she was promoted to VP and became EMEA lead for environmental and social risk management. She left in July 2022. Highlights of her time at Morgan Stanley included becoming "the youngest person on the EMEA Sustainable Finance Committee; and finally wearing braids in the office."

Flutter has recently received an undisclosed pre-seed investment from venture capital firm Antler, where Mpofu and Peters have been entrepreneurs-in-residence since this February.

2 comments
