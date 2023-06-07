Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

FPGA engineers: the specialists earning $200k salaries in trading

by Alex McMurray
7 June 2023
2 minute read
FPGA engineers: the specialists earning $200k salaries in trading

Software engineering might be the most prolific job in financial technology, but it's by no means the only type of engineering role out there. Hardware engineers working on powerful processing units like FPGAs and CPUs are well respected and, at the right firm, can earn a lot of money.

Using FPGAs greatly increase the speed of data processing, turning nanoseconds into picoseconds, but traditional programming languages like Python and C++ won't do the job, you'll need to learn VHDL or Verilog. These are incredibly niche languages: VHDL barely makes it into the TIOBE Index, while Verilog doesn't make it in at all.

A lot of firms rely on third party service providers in this domain. Metamako for example is a subsidiary of $49.2bn valued technology firm Arista Networks, and provides FPGA products to financial services firms. In a 2018 interview, co-founder David Snowdon said, "most of the large high frequency trading companies use Metamako equipment."

There has been a big push to have these hardware engineers working internally, however. On the sell-side, Goldman Sachs pay their FPGA strats highly while on the buy side, Maven Securities, and Optiver see them as integral to their tech operations.

David Snowdon, who first got into the hardware profession by working in the automotive industry on solar car racing, has said "what [FPGA engineers] are really looking at is boiling a problem down to its core." In building hardware that is solely designed for one purpose, they are able to maximize performance. 

Being an FPGA engineer pays. On the H1B visa salary database, FPGA engineers at Citadel Securities and DRW Associates are on $200k salaries in 2023 in Chicago and New Jersey respectively. In London, you can earn £150k ($186.3k) based on open roles at eFinancialCareers. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Top Articles
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Related articles

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks
Technology

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The most important engineer in finance just got promoted
Technology

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Two Sigma also doesn't buy the ChatGPT hype
Technology

Hedge fund Two Sigma also doesn't buy the ChatGPT hype

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?
Technology

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.