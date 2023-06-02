Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
4
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Inside Eisler Capital: the ambitious hedge fund where you may not last

by Sarah Butcher
2 June 2023
5 minute read
Inside Eisler Capital: the ambitious hedge fund where you may not last
Some representative hedge fund managers hiding in a bush

It’s a trope of the post-pandemic hiring landscape that the big multistrategy hedge funds are the new aggressive recruiters. Funds like Citadel, Millennium, Balyasny, Point72 and ExodusPoint have been paying very, very handsomely to pull traders from banks. And they’ve recently been joined by another generous hand at the table: Eisler Capital, the hedge fund transforming itself into a multistrat.

Formed in 2015 by Edward Eisler, the former co-head of Goldman Sachs’ securities business, Eisler Capital is not new to the Mayfair scene. It is, however, new to New York, where it opened an office in February 2021. It’s also new to being a multistrat: since the start of 2023, Eisler Capital’s main focus has been a circa $3bn multistrategy fund, $2.25bn of which it raised last year. Its earlier, macro-oriented fund, returned money to investors at the end of 2022.

$2.25bn of new capital is a lot of money, especially when leverage is added. Eisler has been hiring portfolio managers accordingly. Having recruited former Goldman Sachs partner Alain Marcus to help source new PMs in January 2023, it’s since added at least five new people, including Amir Fais, the former head of emerging markets trading at Goldman Sachs. Headhunters say Eisler has been making people offers they cannot refuse. One describes the amounts on offer as “lottery wins” and “ridiculous amounts of money.” But - as is often the case in trading, big rewards can be associated with big risks.

All multistrategy hedge fund moves involve an element of career jeopardy. As Natalie Basiratpour, a director at recruitment firm Octavius Finance, told us earlier this year, a lot of people who move to multistrats last less than a year there: "Some of these platforms only retain a small minority of the portfolio managers they hire."

To this extent, Eisler may be no better or worse than the rest: many people come; they don’t all stay. And when they leave, they often do so soon after arriving. A similar story exists elsewhere. Balyasny, for example, has just lost David Coratti to Moore Capital Management after little over a year.

Eisler declined to comment for this article, but the past few years have seen several quick exits. One of the most notable recent departures is thought to have been Damien Bombelli, a portfolio manager hire from Millennium who arrived at the end of last year and who is understood to have left again only recently. Other swift departures include Nadir Gmira, who left after nine months for Capstone last September, Owen Coughlan, who left within a year for Brevan Howard, or Alex Aits, a quant researcher who resigned for Winton within two years. Similarly speedy exits have occurred in sales functions: James MacGillivray, a former Morgan Stanley managing director and head of European hedge fund rates sales, joined Eisler in September 2022 after over 12 years with the bank. MacGillivray was gone again in February 2023 and now works for quant fund Qube instead. 

MacGillivray and Bombelli declined to comment for this article, but some of those who’ve left are more vocal. There are allegations that capital allocations can be cut abruptly at Eisler, making anticipated high earnings hard to achieve. A headhunter who works in the sector claims the fund has a mixed reputation: “People who are doing well there are very well looked after and get all the resources. The ones complaining are often the ones who are booted out and they tend to moan a lot about it.”

Some of the gripes surround Eisler’s biggest beasts. Sam Wisnia, the ex-global head of strats at Goldman Sachs and architect of Deutsche Bank’s risk and pricing system who is deputy CIO at Eisler, can be a Marmite personality, inspiring those who he gets on with and intimidating those he doesn’t. Described in the past as being "brilliant but eccentric" with low EQ, Wisnia famously paid for people in his team at Deutsche Bank to fly to Washington in a private plane. Ex-Deutsche and Goldman people are allegedly among his favourites. Wisnia brought around eight DB strats with him, and last year he hired two more senior Deutsche Bank strats for Eisler's New York office.  

Does this mean you should pass when you get the call from one of Eisler’s unusually generous talent scouts? Not necessarily. The fund has hired heavily in the past year and despite the exits, many more have stayed. There are non-monetary benefits, too, including an elite athletic coach to drive performance. “For some people, it’s a great place to work,” says one headhunter. “They have a lot of smart people working there, and it’s very well run, but others leave and question the culture.”

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
4 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Co
    CopenhagentoLond
    5 June 2023

    I kinda wish you could like comments. But I guess I'll simply contribute.

    I'm very sure the culture hinted at in the article can be very good for some.

    But at the same time, it will also be horrible for others.

    I guess it depends on how competitive and disagreeable someone is?

    Thats my open question for a later thought.


  • SA
    SAF
    4 June 2023

    They (Some representative hedge fund managers hiding in a bush) can’t be from Goldman. They have hair.

  • GS
    GS2007
    3 June 2023

    I used to work for Sam Wisnia... Definitely low EQ. Life is too short to work with guys like him...

  • Ec
    Ecilop
    2 June 2023

    Totally right about so many short lived PMs there but I think as a % of new hires the exits have been much less than what BC / millennium and other multi strat normally have ...given eisler had to hire so many I'm sure there was a lot of dead wood lifted too in the process

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Related articles

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.