Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

by Sarah Butcher
22 June 2023
2 minute read
One of Citadel's top credit portfolio managers quit for UK rival

Dan Shatz, one of the top credit portfolio managers at Citadel's New York office, has left the fund. He's joining the British hedge fund Marshall Wace.

Shatz joined Citadel in June 2020 after an 11-year career in credit trading at JPMorgan. He co-founded his own fund, Column Park Asset Management, but left for Citadel six years later. Michael Gorun, his colleague at Column Park, joined at the same time. Both men worked in the global credit business at Citadel, run by Pablo Salame, the former co-head of securities at Goldman Sachs. 

Marshall Wace was founded in 1997 by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace and historically focused on long/short equity. Bloomberg reported last week that the fund has begun levying a 0.75% “compensation surcharge” to pay its staff. Marshall said at the time that the multistrategy firms [eg. Citadel] are "driving a bidding war for talent,” and that somewhere like Marshall Wace is a better place to work.

“Their modus operandi is transactional, associated with high employee turnover, and is a complete antithesis to the culture of Marshall Wace," said Marshall, of multistrategy funds. By comparison, he said Marshall Wace is,"characterized by long-employment duration and a highly collegiate environment."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Related articles

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach
Financial

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently
Financial

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami
Financial

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident
Financial

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.