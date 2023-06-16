Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

by Zeno Toulon
16 June 2023
2 minute read
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

It’s internship season in banking. It’s also, unfortunately, firing season.

A number of banks are currently in the process of downsizing. Morgan Stanley announced plans to cut 3,000 people last month. Goldman Sachs is trimming the same number. And the Credit Suisse – UBS merger will lead to potentially tens of thousands of job losses.

It’s not just the big banks, though. Elite boutique Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) is cutting around 7% of its headcount, it is believed, although that only comes to around 50 people. So is Lazard.

In some cases, the cuts have been happening in full view of summer interns. With the incredibly competitive investment bank recruiting process, and the weight placed on internships, it’s an additional stress. PWP's interns arrived last Monday in the US but aren't coming until June 26th in London. 

Where the interns haven't turned up yet (eg. Rothschild), cuts are seemingly being made ahead of their arrival so that interns don't have to bear witness to one of the harsh realities of banking life. 

Interns aren't ever laid off during the internship, but they may very occasionally be cut for other reasons. In his popular advice on how to succeed in internships earlier this month, Jefferies CEO Rich Handler warned earlier this month that in extremely rare and isolated cases, interns are unable to adapt to an adult working environment and do not complete their internships as a result. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

Morning Coffee: These are the worst banks to work for if there’s a meltdown. Private equity funds only want to hire fundraising and marketing people

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

BofA Singapore IT head leaves finance for $206bn tech firm

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

UBS intern founded a hedge fund after boss laughed in her face

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

Related articles

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach
Financial

Top macro trader's motivation for leaving the beach

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently
Financial

Deutsche Bank has London's lowest dinner allowance apparently

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami
Financial

Quitting Credit Suisse… And heading to private equity in Miami

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident
Financial

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.