Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year

by Sarah Butcher
22 May 2023
3 minute read
JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year

Bank of America may have a hiring freeze, Goldman Sachs may be pulling back from unnecessary recruitment and Morgan Stanley may be prepping 3,000 job cuts (still), but JPMorgan is planning substantial investments in headcount at its corporate and investment bank (CIB).

In today's investor day presentation, the bank says it's planning to invest $200m in 'revenue producers' for the CIB this year. 

This follows Jamie Dimon's comment in January that he tends not to stop hiring during a recession.

Where will this $200m be spent? The presentation says the CIB has four "strategic focus areas" (Financial Sponsors, Private Capital, International, Carbon Transition) and is "investing in technology and analytics." It could possibly do with some new technology bankers (it ranks second for tech deals and first in other major sectors) and says it's been 'deepening' its presence in Asia and India, hiring "top talent to drive new economy and healthcare" and has expanded corporate banking coverage of multinationals in APAC. 

As some banks struggle, JPMorgan may be a safe spot to be situated. Today's presentation also stresses the market share gains that have been made in the equities business, equity capital markets (ECM) and M&A businesses (albeit alongside declines in fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) and debt capital markets), the likelihood that JPM will gain more share from struggling competitors and the fact that the cost of capital in the CIB is covered very handsomely.

The bank has already declared its intention of hiring 500 small business bankers in two years. Late last year, it was also hiring for a new London unit focused on mid-market deals.

Managing directors at US investment banks typically receive salaries of $500k, plus at least equivalent bonuses, implying that JPMorgan might be able to add 200 of them were it to invest entirely in new people at this level. Alternatively, it could always wait for people to scale the hierarchy. Today's presentation says that it takes an average of 15 years to become an MD in the investment bank.   

Source: JPMorgan

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Related articles

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs
Financial

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too
Financial

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
3
Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia
Financial

Exit of JPMorgan's Hong Kong ECM head bodes badly for Asia

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.