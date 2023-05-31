Goldman Sachs lost one of its top inflation traders

Joaquin del Soto, one of Goldman's top London inflation traders resigned today.

Multiple sources say that del Soto handed in his resignation in order to go elsewhere, although it's not clear where. He's understood to have been one of the biggest revenue generators on Goldman's inflation desk and was made managing director in 2019.

Del Soto's apparent exit comes as Goldman is apparently thinking of cutting a couple of hundred MDs, although presumably he was not one of the MDs the firm intended to cut.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Headhunters say banks are busy hiring inflation traders this year and that hedge funds are also active in the market.

