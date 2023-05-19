FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

On alternate Friday afternoons we are posting challenging quant interview questions from Challenging Brain Teasers for Interviews. Add your answers in the comments box at the bottom of the page. There will be genuflecting to the person who provides the correct answer first. We'll add the official answer to the bottom of this article on Monday afternoon.

In how many ways can you divide 7 candies and 14 stickers among 4 children such that each child gets at least one candy and also gets more stickers than candies?

Photo by Simone Secci on Unsplash