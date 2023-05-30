The executives leaving Gemini in 2023 after headcount halved

At its peak, Winklevoss twins owned crypto exchange Gemini had around 1,000 employees. Today, that number is closer to 500. The fintech is not the only crypto firm hurt by the crypto winter, but a recent Bloomberg article offers insights into the unique situation at Gemini and who some of their biggest departures have been.

Gemini's recent exits include its former COO Noah Perlman, an ex-Morgan Stanley MD. Perlman joined rival Binance at the start of 2023 as chief compliance officer. Another legal departure that month was associate general counsel Jessica Jonas, who has since become chief legal officer of the bitcoin legal defense fund.

A month later, another set of twins, Griffin and Duncan Cock Foster, also left. They were the co heads of Nifty Gateway, the NFT platform acquired by the crypto firm in 2019. The two have not announced a follow-up project yet.

A pair of marketing executives also left in 2023. Head of growth Bill Wilson, who joined Gemini through the acquisition of his previous employer Blockrize, left last month "to join a digital banking startup." Global head of brand and marketing, Jonathan Isaac, also left and opted to stay in crypto, taking a role as chief marketing officer for crypto price tracking site CoinMarketCap.

There's reportedly been a morale shift at Gemini following the appointment of CTO Pravjit Tiwana last January. Tiwana orchestrated many of the cuts. His influence is said to extend beyond that of previous executives without impacting the authority of the Winklevosses, indicating it comes at the expense of other senior people at the firm.

