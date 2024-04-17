Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan has a big technology vacancy in Hong Kong after an MD left in January

US banks may be cutting investment bankers in Hong Kong, but JPMorgan needs a new technology managing director there. 

Steve Brooks, JPMorgan's Hong Kong-based head of APAC equities technology and a former managing director (MD) at the bank, is understood to have left the bank in January to spend time with his young family. JPMorgan declined to comment. Sources said the bank is still looking for Brooks' replacement.

Brooks spent nearly two decades at JPMorgan after joining in London in 2002. He began his career at the Bank of England and was JPMorgan's EMEA head of algo trading and liquidity until 2013.

Equities sales and trading revenues at JPMorgan were flat year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Photo by Kurt Cotoaga on Unsplash

 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
