Goldman Sachs technology MD resigns for mysterious robotics venture

Not all Goldman Sachs MDs are vocal when they leave to found a startup. After three and a half years at the firm, Rob Cochran has departed for his own robotics company, one shrouded in mystery.

Cochran, who was the chief product officer of Goldman's engineering division, is now the co-founder and CEO of Fauna Robotics. It's not clear who Cochran's co-founder(s?) are, but the New York Company Registry shows a 'Fauna Robotics Inc' was established a month ago.

While the company's jurisdiction is in Delaware, Fauna has an office in New York, at the top of an apartment building near Central Park. Unlike the Goldman Sachs office on West Street, it seemingly has a hot tub on the roof, at least.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Cochran spent the bulk of his career in FAANG. He spent three years as a product manager at AWS before joining neural interface startup CTRL-Labs, where he swiftly became head of product management. The startup was acquired by Facebook in 2019, and Cochran continued to work there for eight months before returning to Goldman Sachs (he interned there back in 2011).

