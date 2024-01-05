The Top 10 Ideal Employers for Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion

Our Ideal Employer report was released in November, based on a 7,500-person survey ran across Q3.

JPMorgan topped our global ranking, but we weren't just interested in overall numbers. We also cut our data for specific interests in a firm's commitment to culture & integrity, for instance, as well as Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI).

There’s a clear correlation between ranking top for culture and scoring highly for DEI. Royal Bank of Canada, which won the culture & integrity category, came close to topping the DEI one too, but Wells Fargo won our qualitative ranking. Companies that rank well for DEI scored highly for the following qualitative statements:

• This company is a place that allows minorities to thrive.

• This company is a place for people like me.

Wells Fargo's position as the Ideal Employer for DEI reflects its above average scores for these statements.

Wells Fargo’s EMEA population are supportive of its diversity initiative. In the 2022 employee survey, 87% of them agreed with the statement that “Wells Fargo supports diversity in the workplace.” The bank is on track to a signatory to the UK “Race at Work” (RAW) Charter and has an extensive set of Employee Resource Networks, including for women, black people, Asian people, disabled people, and members of the LGBT community. 50% of employees in EMEA participate. In EMEA, women account for 34% of senior managers at Wells Fargo; the bank is targeting 37%.

RBC, which ranked second for our DEI qualitative statements, has lofty goals for representation, which it’s on target to meet, including a 50% representation for women at the executive level, as well as a 50% increase in LGBTQ+ and PwD (People with Disabilities) hiring year-on-year through 2025.

