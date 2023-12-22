Discover your dream Career
The Top 5 Ideal Employers for compensation

by Zeno Toulon
37 minutes ago
3 minute read


We published our Ideal Employer report back in November, based on 7500 responses to our wide-ranging survey. We asked a lot of questions, and got a lot of answers.

Whilst JPMorgan topped our overall ranking and performed strongly around the world, we didn't just ask yes or no questions. We also asked qualitative statements of our respondents, and they rated their selected ideal employers on a number of metrics such as compensation, hybrid work, and work-life balance.

 

Pay is still extremely popular in financial services. Many of the employers in the top five ranked well for their perceived levels of pay in the qualitative statements. However, the employers that ranked top overall for pay were in a class of their own. Companies that rank well in this category scored highly for the following qualitative statements:

• This company pays very fairly.
• This company pays very well.

Jane Street came in first as the Ideal Employer for pay. The electronic trading firm scored 16% and 14% higher than the average nominated Ideal Employer on the two qualitative statements above. The hedge fund Citadel scored 10% and 13% above the average. Rothschild & Co. ranked third for pay, followed by Blackstone and the ever-present JPMorgan.

Jane Street declined to comment for this report. However, the electronic trading firm has a well-deserved reputation for generosity, paying its interns up to $300k per year. Recently filed reports for Jane Street Europe Limited at Companies House show it paying an average of £696k ($843k) per head in its London office in 2022.

Citadel’s pay is also not publicly available. However, it’s known that the fund’s interns receive significant salaries of around $20k a month, plus a signing bonus and “premium“ corporate housing. 2021 companies house figures from the UK suggest that the average compensation package at the firm was £1.3m, whilst partners at the firm – which included both people and other registered companies – had nearly $1bn in profits distributable between them.

The full eFinancialCareers Ideal Employer report can be downloaded here.

