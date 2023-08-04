Life after JPMorgan: The VP & MD that got married

What do you do when it's time to leave banking? A married couple who met while working in JPMorgan's technology division show that the sky (literally) is the limit.

Keith Pritchard and Vanessa Menendez-Covelo recently celebrated their tenth anniversary. When the pair first met, Pritchard was a managing director in technology for derivatives and FX post trade, while Menendez-Covelo was a VP and EMEA dev lead in risk technology. Menendez-Covelo was the first to leave in 2016; Pritchard followed a year later.

Their career paths since then have been... different to say the least.

Pritchard left for consulting, first founding his own firm then leaving for Quorsus, where he continued to work for another six years before retiring this March. While at his own firm, he also went back to school (he graduated with a PhD in chemistry from Oxford in 1990), receiving a diploma in archaeology from Cambridge. He's not done yet, either; he's currently studying for a bachelor's in planetary astronomy and science at the Open University.

Menendez-Covelo also went back to school, but in a different capacity. She found JPMorgan unable to support her yoga-focused lifestyle: "For ten years I woke up at 4:30am to go to yoga class at around 5:30am, do yoga until 7am and then be at my desk by 8am, and then work until about 7pm and get home by 8pm," she told us in 2017. She left and studied acupuncture. She received her license in 2019 and, alongside operating her own practice, has grown from teaching assistant to module leader at the City College of Acupuncture.

Safe to say, not all VP and MD couples who meet in banking evolve into acupuncturists and astronomers. Some do, however. Careers can change.

