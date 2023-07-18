London hedge fund adding from Goldman Sachs, Citadel, KPMG

You might think it’s just the big multistrategy hedge funds – Citadel and Millennium and others – that are adding people this year, but it’s really not; even the small funds are joining in on the action. We’ve spotted a number heading to Bell Rock Capital Management, a 50-strong team in London, this year.

André Leue joined the fund as a portfolio manager in global healthcare equities. Leue was previously in Copenhagen with Novo Holdings, the investing arm of the world’s largest charity – the Novo Nordisk foundation – where he was a senior partner and head of public investments. He was at Citadel in London before that as an equity analyst and portfolio manager.

Jeff Largey, meanwhile, spent just under eight years at Goldman Sachs in London, most recently as an executive director on the European midcaps sales & trading desk. At Bell Rock, which he joined two weeks ago, Largey is a senior analyst focusing on global metals and mining.

It’s not just senior people joining Bell Rock, either. Benjamin Lyons and Freddie Dakin joined earlier this year as equity analysts, from Credit Suisse’s research team and KPMG’s M&A arm respectively. Both men left their roles as associates for the opportunity.

They all follow a long and storied tradition of leaving banking for hedge funds (Leue was at UBS for nearly a decade before joining Citadel). It’s a popular trend to this day – funds like North Rock and Verition are also hiring. As one top hedge fund recruiter called it, there’s a “feeding frenzy for talent” going on.

